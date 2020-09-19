Hope Tooker Bradbury
BARNEVELD - Hope Tooker Bradbury, 92, passed away peacefully at home with family on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Aptly named "Hope", she spread love and joy to all who crossed her path. Her deep and unconditional love for her family knew no bounds and was returned in kind.
Born in Riverhead, Long Island, NY, to Cecil B. and Adele Wilson Tooker, Hope was raised by her beloved "Aunt Alice" and Dr. Hallock Luce, from the age of 4. She graduated with a B.A. from Brown University in 1949. While at Brown, she met her future husband, William C. Bradbury, who was visiting from Duke University.
They married on August 19, 1950 and after 52 years of marriage, William predeceased her. Hope and Bill lived for a short while in NC, before moving to Schenectady, where Bill had a job as an engineer with General Electric Company. Another offer from GE brought them to Utica in 1958. While looking for a house to buy, they happened on Trenton Falls, where a neighborhood road rally was underway. Seeing the fun, they immediately decided this was the community for them. They fell in love with a house at the top of Dover Road, where the family still lives today.
Hope encouraged each of her four children to pursue their dreams, supporting them at every turn from childhood until she died. She cherished every moment spent with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Hope was especially devoted to children. She helped start a nursery school in Barneveld in the 1960s and taught Sunday school at the Unitarian Church of Barneveld and First Presbyterian Church of Utica. Hope adored her career as a teacher for more than 25 years, at Poland Central School and her enthusiasm extended well beyond the classroom. She directed students in plays and musicals and also became "famous" for her summer productions with neighborhood children.
Hope was genuinely interested in everyone she met and was committed to mentoring others. She developed a years-long relationship with a Fresh Air Child, who came from New York City to spend summers with her. She also taught English to refugee families who relocated to Utica.
Hope loved art and music and performed in plays at Unity Hall in Barneveld and with the Players of Utica. She was an avid reader and loved working in her flower gardens, practicing piano and accompanying her children's singing. She loved sailing with her husband on Hinckley Lake and with friends in other locales. She was a member of the Poland School PTA, Garden Path, and the "Peanuts" investment club.
Hope had a curiosity about the world and the people in it. She traveled with her husband and friends throughout Europe, Russia, Greece, Sweden and the Caribbean. Hope loved the coast of Maine and spent many memorable vacations there and even hiked into (and out of) the Grand Canyon in her sixties!
Her life-long "hope" was to have a positive impact on the lives of children so each would know their importance in the world.
Survivors include her four children, Jane Bradbury and her husband, Ernest Norris, of Barneveld, Laura Keeney, of Oriskany Falls, William Bradbury and his wife, Dana Case, of Vista, CA and Dean Bradbury, of Portland, ME; four grandchildren, Kelly Norris (husband Allan Pestotnik), Mackenzie Norris (fiancé Brian Silver), Chase Bradbury (girlfriend, Chrissy Kemling), Olivia Bradbury; and great-grandaughter, Hadley Pestotnik; her adoring brother-in-law, Allan Prince; and nieces, Karen Luce Paulick, Linda Luce Swiatocha, Penny Prince Delaney; and nephews, Hallock Luce, Mathew Tooker, John Tooker, Roger Prince and David Prince. In addition to her husband, Hope was predeceased by her sister, Joan Tooker Prince; brothers, Dr. William Tooker and Hallock Luce; and sister in-law, Elaine B. Vercoe.
Special thanks to her caregivers, Nancy Greiner, Maria Tretter, Michelle Iannone and Shari Taylor.
The Bradbury family plans to hold a memorial service at a later date when family and friends can gather in person. Internment will take place at the Hopedale Cemetery, in Hopedale, MA.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Hope T. Bradbury Memorial Fund, c/o The Community Foundation, 2608 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13502, www.foundationhoc.org/give
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com
