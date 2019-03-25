Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 724-6105
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Swertfager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard J. Swertfager Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Howard J. Swertfager Jr. Obituary
Howard J. Swertfager, Jr. 1942 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Howard J. Swertfager, Jr., 76, of New Hartford, passed away unexpectedly, March 23, 2019, at his residence.
His funeral service will be, Thursday, at 1:00 p.m. at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park. In accordance with Howard's wishes, there are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation, in his memory, to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413. Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now