Howard J. Swertfager, Jr. 1942 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Howard J. Swertfager, Jr., 76, of New Hartford, passed away unexpectedly, March 23, 2019, at his residence.
His funeral service will be, Thursday, at 1:00 p.m. at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park. In accordance with Howard's wishes, there are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation, in his memory, to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413. Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019