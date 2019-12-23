|
Howard J. VanEtten 1922 - 2019
LEE CENTER - Howard J. VanEtten, 97, of Sulphur Springs Road, husband of the late Dorothy (Pratt), passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Cottingham Hospice House, Seneca, SC. For the past three years, Mr. VanEtten had made his home with his son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Gail VanEtten, in Pickens, SC.
Howard was born in Utica, on March 24, 1922, a son of William F. and Elizabeth M. Morgan VanEtten. He grew up in Marcy and completed his education at Whitesboro High School. On March 23, 1944, Mr. VanEtten entered the US Army, serving his country in WW II, stateside in The Unit Transportation Corps Detachment # 21, Truck and Ambulance Drivers. On May 27, 1946, he was honorably discharged at Fort Dix, NJ.
Afterwards, Howard returned to Marcy and was employed for over 25 years as a truck driver in road construction for B.W. Husted Construction Co. of New Hartford. Later he was employed as a snow plow and heavy equipment operator for the Town of Lee, retiring in 1987.
While home on leave during WW II, Howard was united in marriage with Dorothy Pratt VanEtten, on September 2, 1945, in Marcy, NY. Later the couple lived in Whitesboro and Marcy, before moving to his present home, in Lee Center, in 1961. Mrs. VanEtten passed away on August 2, 2015.
Mr. VanEtten was of the Methodist Faith and was a member of the Lee Center, American Legion. For many years, he greatly enjoyed repairing and rebuilding small motors, including lawn mowers and snow blowers. Howard will be fondly remembered for his sharp wit and keen sense of humor.
He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, whom Howard considered to be his daughter, Thomas and Gail VanEtten, Pickens, SC and Lee Center. He was predeceased by a daughter, Dorothy (Dottie Ann) Baldyga, in 1997. Also surviving are six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Vivian Smolenski, Clinton; and two sisters-in-law, Olive VanEtten and Annette Peavey. He was predeceased by six brothers; and two sisters.
His funeral will be on Friday, December 27, at 2:00 PM at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., Boonville, with interment in the spring in Evergreen Cemetery, Town of Lee. Calling hours are on Friday from 12 Noon until the funeral at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.
