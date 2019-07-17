|
Howard "Howie" Lorraine
UTICA - Howard "Howie" Lorraine, 72, of Utica, NY, entered into rest on Monday, July 15, 2019, with his family by his side, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Utica, the son of the late Howard T. and Cora Yacobelli Lorraine and was a graduate of UFA High School.
In his early years, he worked for Chicago Pnuematic until its closing. He then moved to Florida, where he worked for his brother-in-law, Northwood Body Shop, in West Palm Beach, as a well known auto body painter. He returned to Utica in 1982 and retired.
Howard is survived by his two sisters and their children, Dianne Viti and daughter, Elena Brough and husband, David and son, Torre Viti and sister, Susan Keniston and husband, Bill and their daughter, Michelle Keniston; brother-in-law, Sal Viti, who was forever there for him. Also surviving are great-nieces and nephews, Frankie Cotrupe, Briella Brough, Sasha and Matteo Viti; special mention to his friend, Frank Reginelli; and his forever canine companions, Duke and Rex.
Howard looked forward, every spring, to plant his vegetable garden and spent every hour working on it only to make it inside to watch Yankee games. He was an avid fan like no other.
Howie's Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at Christ Our Savior Chapel at Calvary Cemetery, Utica, NY (Upper Chapel).
Please consider donations to the Abraham House. Envelopes will be available at the Chapel. Howard's family would like to thank the caregivers from Hospice and Abraham House.
Arrangements are under the guidance of John L. Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 17 to July 18, 2019