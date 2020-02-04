|
Howard Owen Jones 1932 - 2020
SAUQUOIT - Howard O. Jones, 88, passed away on February 2, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home.
He was born on January 18, 1932, in Utica, a son of the late Owen J. and Rebecca Lesher Jones and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy.
Howard proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1951 until 1955 and on July 28, 1956, was united in marriage with Lucy Bennett in the Sauquoit Methodist Church.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed for over 33 years as an electronic technician with General Electric.
Howard was an active member of the Sauquoit United Methodist Church, Sauquoit Lodge 150, F&AM where he was Past Master and was also a Past Patron of Valley Stars 127.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Lucy; his son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Sue Jones; his two grandchildren, Jacob Jones and Sarah and Steve Sawyer; his great-grandchildren, Norah and Emma Sawyer; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Leslie and Laura Jones, Earl and Lois Jones and Roger and Donna Jones; his sister, Margaret Bennett; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 3-5, at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St. Sauquoit. Services with military honors will follow at 5:00. Sauquoit Lodge 150 F&AM will offer ritualistic services at 4:30.
Donations in Howard's memory may be made to either the Sauquoit United Methodist Church or Sauquoit Lodge 150 F&AM. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To view Howard's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020