Howard R. Solomon 1928 - 2020

DELRAY BEACH, FL - Howard R. Solomon passed away on October 29, 2020, in Delray Beach, FL, from cancer, at the age of 91.

He was born on December 19, 1928, to Morris and Anna (Cohen) Solomon, in Utica. He grew up on Neilson St. He went to Roosevelt School, then to UFA and graduated in 1946. It was then that Dad met our mother, Zelda Levitt. He attended Syracuse University and graduated from MVCC with a business degree in 1949. He married the love of his life on January 22, 1950. He then went into business with his dad, Morris Solomon, on 343 Bleeker St. in Utica. Then they moved to a larger store at 229 Genesee St., near the Gold Dome Bank. In 1976, Dad bought the old Chicago Market from Harry Cohen and 50 Genesee St. became the final resting place for The Morris Drapery Shop. Jeffrey joined the business and they were partners until the store closed, in 1996.

Howard was the chancellor of Utica Lodge 586 of the Knights of Pythias, in the 1960's. He was also President of the DUMA (downtown Utica Merchant's Association). He was also one of the founding fathers of Higby Hills Country Club, where he served as President at one time. He loved golf, tennis, skiing and especially his green Laarsen boat, which he had in Old Forge and on Oneida Lake at Sylvan Beach He retired in 1993 and they moved to Naples, FL, first to Countryside and then in 2000, to their final home in Cedar Hammock, where they resided until 2019.They then moved to the east coast of FL, to an independent living facility, to be closer to Jeffrey and to not have to navigate all the responsibilities that come with owning a home. They enjoyed it there, until the COVID epidemic changed the world forever. We then moved them for the final time to Glen Eagle CC, in Delray Beach, so we could be with them without restriction, since Dad had become ill. Nobody loved life more than Dad. He had a hell of a ride!

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Zelda; his children, Jeffrey (Jill) Solomon; and Bonnie Lavaia and was predeceased by his son-in-law, Francis Lavaia. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce (Solomon) Mettelman and was predeceased by his brother, Yale Solomon. He is survived by his grandsons, Matthew and Michael Lavaia and Richard Solomon. He was predeceased by his grandson, Alex Solomon. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Giovanni, Nicholas, Dominic, Piper and Lincoln.

Services will be at Riverside Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 7205 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33446, at 1 p.m., on Monday, November 2, 2020. Masks and social distancing will be adhered to.



