Hugh F. Carville 1928 - 2020
DELRAY BEACH, FL - Hugh F. Carville of Delray Beach, FL and formerly Johnstown, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on February 21, 2020.
Hugh, age 91, was born on March 18, 1928, in Utica, the son of the late Thomas J. and Nora (Devaney) Carville.
Visitation and funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Glick Family Funeral Home in Boca Raton, FL.
Local arrangements are by the A.G. Cole Funeral Home Inc., 215 East Main Street, Johnstown.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020