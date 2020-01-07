|
|
Hulda Snow 1933 - 2020
SAUQUOIT - Hulda Snow, 86, passed away peacefully at home on January 6, 2020.
She was born on May 24, 1933 in Waddington, NY, to the late Clifford and Edna Sharpe Pruner and was a graduate of Ogdensburg High School. After raising her family, Hulda returned to school and was awarded her LPN Degree in 1988. At the time of her retirement she was working for the NYS DDSO and after retirement, worked as a bus monitor for the Sauquoit School System.
Hulda enjoyed ceramics, was an avid bowler and was a member of the Clayville Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her son, Wayne Pruner; her daughters, Christine and Jeff Blehr, Lori Snow, Wendy Bradbury, Alicia and Jeff White and Holly Snow; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her long time companion, Thomas O'Neil.
In keeping with Hulda's wishes there will be no calling hours.
Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
To view Hulda's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020