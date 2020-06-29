Ida M. Mastroianni 1944 - 2020
ROME - On Friday, June 26, 2020, Ida M. Walker Mastroianni went to be with the angels after a brief illness.
Ida was born in Utica, on February 29, 1944, to Royal James and Mary (Lindsey) Walker. Ida attended Utica Free Academy and went on to get her LPN license. She worked in various nursing homes, but found her true passion when she began working at The ARC, Oneida-Lewis, until her retirement in August of 2019.
An avid crocheter, Ida also loved a good yard sale, her ever growing collection of over 500 Santas, and of course, her fur baby, Mindy.
Ida was predeceased by her husband, Gabriel Mastroianni; her parents, Royal and Mary; and her five siblings, Midgie, Doris, James, Rose and LeRoy.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Robert Petti, of Kerhonkson, NY; two granddaughters, Erin Petti and Sarah Petti; many nieces and nephews, Debbie and Terry Reich, Christine Heidelberger, Cheryl Heidelberger, Brian and Christy Heidelberger, Kari and Bob Donohue, Darren and Jessie Heidelberger, Michael Reich, Kim Reich, Kaitlin Reich, Grace and Bill Fields, Amanda Fields and Don Bastian; as well as her friend, Gail Petti; and lastly, her beloved cat, Mindy.
Services, entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, will be held for immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local animal shelter.
Mrs. Mastroianni's family extends their heartfelt thank you to the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany, for their wonderful care and compassion.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.