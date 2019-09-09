Home

J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home
40 W James St
Richfield Springs, NY 13439
(315) 858-1810
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Worker RC Church
Richfield Springs, NY
Ida Marie Miller


1925 - 2019
RICHFIELD SPRINGS- Ida Marie Miller, age 94, passed on Saturday, September 7, 2019, in her home after an extended illness. She had the support and comfort of her loving family at her side.
She was born and raised in Little Falls. On September 4, 1949, she married M. Warner Miller. They just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past week. Ida led a devoted Catholic life and was a member of The Women's Christian Club in Little Falls and The Little Falls Senior Citizens group.
Surviving besides her husband of 70 years, Warner; are three children, Leslie Miller and wife, Marge, James Miller and wife, Pamela, all of Richfield Springs and Ann Gonyea and her husband, Paul, of Franklin, MA; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Arthur, Dante and Anthony (Biscuit) Bisconti; and two sisters, Rose Lamana and Yolanda Thomason.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Saint Joseph Worker RC Church, Richfield Springs. Father Silvaster Sarrihidula, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will take place at a later time. There are no calling hours.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.
Funeral arrangements are with J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, Richfield Springs, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
