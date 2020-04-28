|
|
Ilse F. Stein 1920 - 2020
SILVER SPRING, MD/UTICA, NY - Ilse F. Stein, 100, of Silver Spring, MD and formerly of Utica, passed away, Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home.
She was born, April 19, 1920, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, the daughter of Nathan and Leontine Frank Fuchs and came to the United States in 1940. On October 15, 1941, in Chicago, IL, she married Wolf S. Stein and resided in Utica since 1947. Mr. Stein passed away on June 2, 2000, shortly after they relocated to Maryland.
For 15 years, Mrs. Stein was employed as a Senior License Clerk for the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles, Utica. She was a past member of Temple Emanu-El and its Sisterhood, Hadassah, Jewish Community Center and CSEA. Mrs. Stein was also a volunteer at St. Luke's Memorial Hospital Center, Hope House and the American Red Cross.
She is survived by two sons, Frank (JoAnn) Stein, of Fairport, NY and Howard (Hollis) Stein, of Silver Spring, MD; grandchildren, Julie, Mark (Christopher Perez), Andrew (Nancy) and Leah (Damon) Bradley; and four great-grandchildren.
Due to current circumstances, a private graveside service will be held at Temple Emanu-El Cemetery, Roberts Road, New Hartford, with Rabbi Henry Bamberger officiating.
Donations in her memory can be made to Empowering the Ages (empoweringtheages.org) or Temple Emanu-El.
Arrangements are with Mark C. Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., New Hartford.
To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020