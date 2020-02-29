Home

More Obituaries for Irene Budzinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Budzinski

Irene Budzinski Obituary
Irene Budzinski 1941 - 2020
CLARENCE, NY - Irene (Hyle) Budzinski, Clarence, NY and formerly of Yorkville, NY, passed away, peacefully with loved ones by her side, on February 18th, 2020 at Hospice of Buffalo.
Irene was born on December 19th, 1941, in Utica, NY, the daughter of the late Richard, Sr. and Irene Hyle. In July 1965, she was married to Henry Budzinski, a marriage of 54 years.
Irene is survived by her husband, Henry; daughter, Deborah, of California; son, Jeffrey, of Depew, NY; sisters, Patricia Davis, of Florida and Judy Walsh, of Arizona; brother, Richard and special sister-in-law, Diane Hyle, both of Yorkville, NY. She also leaves two granddaughters, Courtney and Alexis; along with a grandson, Andrew; many nieces and nephews; and a longtime neighbor and friend, Sandra Hrynio.
Irene was a member of Sacred Heart/St Mary's Church, New York Mills, NY.
Please consider donations to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
