Irene O'Connor 1925 - 2020
ORISKANY - Irene O'Connor, 94, of Oriskany, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville.
She was born on December 2, 1925, in Grieg, NY, a daughter of the late Merwin and Pearl (Ingersoll) Olmstead. On June 30, 1945, at St. Patrick's Church, Utica, she was united in marriage to Edward F. O'Connor, Sr., a blessed union of over 66 years; Mr. O'Connor passed away on March 8, 2012.
Mrs. O'Connor was employed, at one time, with the Waterbury Felt Co., Oriskany and later with the Whitesboro Central Schools as a School Bus Driver, retiring after many years of dedicated service.
She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished the time that she spent with her family.
At a younger age, she learned to fly airplanes and received her pilot's license. She flew Double Wing Bi Planes. She also enjoyed traveling to Florida with her husband in their motor home. She also loved animals, especially cats and her time at their family camp in Inlet Brown Track Pond, where she spent her entire summers with her children.
She is survived by her children, Edward (Beverly) O'Connor, Jr., of Boonville, Patrick (Lori) O'Connor, of Boonville and Robert O'Connor, of Forestport. She leaves her grandchildren, Mylissa (Jeffrey) Deetz, Rebecca O'Connor, Kelsey O'Connor, Robert (Summer) O'Connor, Jr., Michael O'Connor, Lisa O'Connor and Robert Worn, Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Fallon, Alexis, Miranda, Trevor, Aniela, Shaylee, Olivia, Skylie and Robert Worn, III; and great-great-grandchildren, KhaiLee, and MagnoLeea.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Susan O'Connor; and a sister, Helen Stockton.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Interment will be in Oriskany Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
For those who wish, please consider the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502 in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com
.