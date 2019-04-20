|
|
Irene O'Toole Jamieson 1928 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Irene O'Toole Jamieson, 91, of New Hartford, passed away at the Sitrin Health Care Center on April 9, 2019, with her loving family at her side.
Irene was born in Brooklyn, NY, on March 29, 1928, the daughter of the late John W. and Mary Alice (Emmott) Mulligan. She grew up in Albany, NY, and graduated from Vincentian Institute and Mildred Elley Secretarial School. Irene married John T. O'Toole (Jack) on September 9, 1950, at St. Theresa's Church in Albany. The O'Tooles moved to New Hartford in 1970. Jack passed away on January 25, 1992, after 42 years of marriage. On February 11, 1995, Irene entered into a second marriage with Alan W. Jamieson, until his passing on April 18, 2007.
Irene was a past member of the Utica Curling Club, enjoyed gardening and was a knowledgeable and avid collector of antiques. After raising her seven children, she joined the Social Security Administration in Utica and retired in 1990.
Irene was a devout parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in New Hartford. She was a loving and devoted wife and a wonderful mother to seven children as well as six stepchildren. She was cherished by her family and friends who admired her sense of compassion and kindness. Her family and friends will greatly miss her.
She is survived by seven children and their spouses, John T., Jr., and Deborah, of Broomfield, CO, James and Louise, of Solvay, Thomas and Joanne, of Liverpool, Kevin and Darlene, of Rochester, Brian and Sharon, of Utica, Judith and Tim Crossway, of Whitesboro, and Daniel and Denise, of New Hartford. In addition, she leaves behind her six stepchildren, Deborah Jamieson, of Lodi, CA, Pamela Carrier, of Deerfield, Betsey and Larry Youngs, of Gaffney, SC, Susan Kennedy, of Waterville, Robin Jamieson, of Norwich, and Mark Jamieson, of North Brookfield. She was blessed with 19 grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her daughter, Catherine; and her sisters, Mary Simpson and Madonna Rowland.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26, at St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford. Interment will be at Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont, NY. Calling hours will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, at the Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford, NY.
Those wishing to remember Irene in a special way may send a contribution to the or a .
To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2019