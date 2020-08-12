Irene R. Droleskey 1928 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Irene R. Droleskey, 92, of New Hartford, died on August 8, 2020 in Rio Rancho, NM, with her family by her side.
She was born on January 25, 1928, in Utica, daughter of the late Frank and Katherine Zagaja Czudak. She was educated at Holy Trinity School, Utica Free Academy, a graduate of St. Elizabeth College of Nursing, Lehigh Valley School of Massage Therapy and the International Institute of Reflexology.
Irene married Albert Droleskey on August 16, 1952 and shared 39 years of marriage.
She was Director of Recruitment for the St. Elizabeth College of Nursing.
She served as Past President of the St. Elizabeth College Alumni Association and served on the Board of Directors of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.
In later years, Irene practiced massage therapy and reflexology up to age 91. She also lectured at SUNY-IT, promoting the art of natural healing.
She touched so many, both figuratively and literally, always concerned for the health and well-being of those who crossed her path.
She is survived by her daughter, Joann M. Ritter and Gary (Skip), her son-in-law, of Rio Rancho, NM. She also leaves six grandchildren, Tessa Gardner (Nate Olayer), Shanna Gardner, and Patrick Ritter (NM), Sharon Darling (Kevin), Kristen Droleskey (Justin Hibbard) and Joseph Droleskey (NY); seven great-grandchildren; nieces, Dr. Sophie Pierog Callahan (NJ) and Helen Pierog Fanelli (Clinton); and a great niece and nephews, Ann Marie, Michael and Paul Fanelli (Clinton).
Irene was predeceased by her husband, Albert; son, Joseph; sisters, Anna Kabot and Aniela (Nell) Pierog; niece, Joan Kabot Valentine; and nephew, Joseph Pierog.
A Funeral Mass will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Irene's memory can be made to St. Thomas More Chapel, c/o Todd Irving, 5406 Fortuna Parkway, Clay, NY 13041.
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Service, New Hartford.