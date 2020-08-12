1/1
Irene R. Droleskey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene R. Droleskey 1928 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Irene R. Droleskey, 92, of New Hartford, died on August 8, 2020 in Rio Rancho, NM, with her family by her side.
She was born on January 25, 1928, in Utica, daughter of the late Frank and Katherine Zagaja Czudak. She was educated at Holy Trinity School, Utica Free Academy, a graduate of St. Elizabeth College of Nursing, Lehigh Valley School of Massage Therapy and the International Institute of Reflexology.
Irene married Albert Droleskey on August 16, 1952 and shared 39 years of marriage.
She was Director of Recruitment for the St. Elizabeth College of Nursing.
She served as Past President of the St. Elizabeth College Alumni Association and served on the Board of Directors of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.
In later years, Irene practiced massage therapy and reflexology up to age 91. She also lectured at SUNY-IT, promoting the art of natural healing.
She touched so many, both figuratively and literally, always concerned for the health and well-being of those who crossed her path.
She is survived by her daughter, Joann M. Ritter and Gary (Skip), her son-in-law, of Rio Rancho, NM. She also leaves six grandchildren, Tessa Gardner (Nate Olayer), Shanna Gardner, and Patrick Ritter (NM), Sharon Darling (Kevin), Kristen Droleskey (Justin Hibbard) and Joseph Droleskey (NY); seven great-grandchildren; nieces, Dr. Sophie Pierog Callahan (NJ) and Helen Pierog Fanelli (Clinton); and a great niece and nephews, Ann Marie, Michael and Paul Fanelli (Clinton).
Irene was predeceased by her husband, Albert; son, Joseph; sisters, Anna Kabot and Aniela (Nell) Pierog; niece, Joan Kabot Valentine; and nephew, Joseph Pierog.
A Funeral Mass will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Irene's memory can be made to St. Thomas More Chapel, c/o Todd Irving, 5406 Fortuna Parkway, Clay, NY 13041.
Online messages of sympathy may be let at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Service, New Hartford.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 724-6105
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved