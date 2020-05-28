Irene Zawislan Hensel
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Zawislan Hensel 1928 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Irene Hensel, 91, of New Hartford, passed away on May 26,2020.
Irene was born in Utica, the daughter of Stanley and Julia Zawislan. She attended Utica area schools, graduating from Utica Free Academy. In June 1949, Irene married Nelson (Sparky) Hensel in Holy Trinity Church, a blessed union until his death in 2001. She was employed by Utica Cutlery, General Electric and spent over 20 years at the Utica Psychiatric Center.
In her retirement, Irene was involved with many activities: volunteering at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, participating at various senior centers, walking with her many friends, as well as traveling to Europe and Florida.
She leaves behind daughter, Kathleen Boculac (Robert); son, David Hensel (Mamie); daughter, Laurie Tirado (Frank); as well as grandchildren, Katie Fowler, Tom Hensel, Alaina Hensel, April Foote and Julianne Frankland; and great-grandchildren, Brooke Fowler Colton Fowler, Kayla Fowler, Clara Hensel; and nephews, Gary Bolan, Steve Bolan and Joseph Zawislan.
Irene was predeceased by a sister, Jane Bolan; and a brother, Frank Zawislan.
Funeral arrangements are being made through Heinz Funeral Home. At this time, no services are planned. Memorial services will be planned for a later date.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at Heintzfuneralservice.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved