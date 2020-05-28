Irene Zawislan Hensel 1928 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Irene Hensel, 91, of New Hartford, passed away on May 26,2020.
Irene was born in Utica, the daughter of Stanley and Julia Zawislan. She attended Utica area schools, graduating from Utica Free Academy. In June 1949, Irene married Nelson (Sparky) Hensel in Holy Trinity Church, a blessed union until his death in 2001. She was employed by Utica Cutlery, General Electric and spent over 20 years at the Utica Psychiatric Center.
In her retirement, Irene was involved with many activities: volunteering at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, participating at various senior centers, walking with her many friends, as well as traveling to Europe and Florida.
She leaves behind daughter, Kathleen Boculac (Robert); son, David Hensel (Mamie); daughter, Laurie Tirado (Frank); as well as grandchildren, Katie Fowler, Tom Hensel, Alaina Hensel, April Foote and Julianne Frankland; and great-grandchildren, Brooke Fowler Colton Fowler, Kayla Fowler, Clara Hensel; and nephews, Gary Bolan, Steve Bolan and Joseph Zawislan.
Irene was predeceased by a sister, Jane Bolan; and a brother, Frank Zawislan.
Funeral arrangements are being made through Heinz Funeral Home. At this time, no services are planned. Memorial services will be planned for a later date.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2020.