Iris J. Moskal
NEW HARTFORD - Iris J. Moskal, 77, of New Hartford, NY, joined her sons, Rick and Danny, on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
She was born in Utica, NY, the daughter of the late Devere and Hazel Dillenbeck Jones and was graduate of UFA.
She married Richard J. Moskal on May 11, 1963, a marriage commitment of 57 years.
Iris was special and loved by everyone who ever met her. She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband, Dick; and her extended family, sister, Judy Boris and her husband, William; brother, James Jones and his wife, Sandra; and brother, Edward Jones. Also surviving Iris are many in-laws, Diana Moskal, Carol Murray, Patricia Paulsen, Marilyn Chiarello, Ronald Moskal and his wife, Kim; special friends, Dean and Mary Nieman, Loretta, Lisa, Eleanor, Mimi, Michael, Kelsey and Tom and many others too numerous to mention.
She was predeceased by her sons, Richard D. Moskal, who died in 2017 and Daniel P. Moskal, who died in 2000; and brother-in-law, John Moskal.
Services will be held at a future date.
Arrangements are under the guidance of John L Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, NY.
.