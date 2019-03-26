|
Isabel Dutton 1929 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Isabel Dutton, 89, of New Hartford, passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, March 24, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community with her daughters by her side.
Isabel was born on September 1, 1929 in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, the youngest child of the late Frank and Katherine Samul. Isabel was the youngest of three children raised in a proud Polish home rich in tradition. Isabel spent her childhood in Great Barrington, where she graduated from Searles High School with the Class of 1947. After graduation, she began working in the offices of the Great Barrington Manufacturing Company.
On June 23, 1951, Isabel married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Lisle Dutton, a loving union of 56 years.
Isabel enjoyed life in Coral Gables, FL, Great Barrington, MA and Quonset Point Naval Station, Rhode Island. It was in Rhode Island that she celebrated the birth of her first daughter, Sherree. Life then took Isabel to New York, where she settled in New Hartford and celebrated the birth of her second daughter, Pamela. It was here where she made her home and raised her family. While in New Hartford, Isabel worked for M&M Cleaners, where she stayed for many years.
While she may have left New England, she stayed true to her roots and loved trips to the Cape. These trips often involved her favorite cocktail at her favorite place, a Brandy Alexander at the Lobster Cottage. She found lifelong enjoyment in her family and her faith, being a devout Polish Catholic. She enjoyed caring for her family and would always be willing to help, whether it was with dishes, a babysitter or merely a simple batch of peanut butter cookies and a banana cream pie. She always enjoyed much of what life had to offer, including her Dodge Dart, Utica Club Light, pierogis, golumpkis and any movie starring John Wayne.
Isabel was always honest and quick witted. She was quick with a joke or sharing her opinion, often times using her index finger to help make sure you knew she was right. Isabel lived a long and full life.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Sherree (Alan) Jackson, of Chittenango and Pam (Peter) Murphy, of Westmoreland; five grandchildren, Ashlee (Rob) Xierri, Amber (Don) Austerman, Ryan, Andrew and Brandon Murphy; and four great-grandchildren, Liam and Ella Austerman and Harper and Roman Xierri. She is also survived by her brother, Walter Samul; and a sister, Adel Kania. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Lisle.
Isabel's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the St. Luke's Stroke Center and the Rehabilitation Department of the Masonic Care Community for all of her care.
Family and friends are invited to Celebrate her Life and may call on Thursday from 5-7 at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. The funeral will be Friday morning at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019