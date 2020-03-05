|
Isabelle "Estelle" Gottuso 1923 - 2020
Beloved Mother and Grandmother
UTICA – Isabelle "Estelle" Gottuso, 97 years, 2 months, 5 days old, joined her husband, George, in Heaven on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
Isabelle was born on New Year's Day 1923 in Montague, NY, the daughter of Thomas and Antonia (Baran) Kogut. On July 5, 1946, Isabelle married George Gottuso in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church. They were inseparable, sharing 45 years of love and family, prior to his death on April 25, 1991.
Isabelle was a calendar girl during WWII. She was a passionate cook and baker, her lasagna and pies were legendary. She was a devoted and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Isabelle left her mark on all of us. Her greatest love and joy of all was her family.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and James Gottuso-Guay, CA and Debi and Mark Calogero, Utica; and a son, George Gottuso and Lisa Rodolico, NJ. Isabelle also leaves grandchildren, Michael (Pedro Hernandez) Gottuso, Heather (Tim) Little, Caitlin (Curtis) McSorley, Elena (Walter) Carapinos, CJ (Kaitlin) Gottuso, Grant Calogero, Georgie and Brent Gottuso, Erin and Beau Gallagher; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including a cherished nephew, Tom (Ann) Demidow; and special friends, Carol and Alan Magner.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. The family will receive guests following the Mass. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Utica.
Those who wish to give may consider remembrances in Isabelle's name to Stevens-Swan Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Isabelle's family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and staff of MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing, especially, Lisa, Carrie and Gina, for the care and compassion shown during her stay.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020