Isabelle Nowak Lawendowski 1930 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Isabelle Nowak Lawendowski, 90, passed away peacefully, at her home, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, to be reunited at last with her eternal love, Carl.
Born in Utica on June 13, 1930, Isabelle was the daughter of the late Anthony and Caroline (Szawan) Nowak. Raised and educated locally, she was a graduate of Utica Free Academy.
After graduating from high school, she went to work for the Utica Mutual Insurance Company. In 1952, she left the area to be united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Carl Lawendowski. They were subsequently blessed with over 65 years of holy matrimony and two devoted children, Gary and Linda.
Isabelle worked but enjoyed most of her 20 years as Administrative Assistant at Mohawk Valley Community College with ARA Services and Marriott Corporation. She retired in 1996 and joined her husband in traveling to many of his Marine Corps veteran's reunions as well as winter stays in Florida and South Carolina. She also enjoyed traveling around the country in their travel trailer. Whenever they were not "on the road", she enjoyed the peace and tranquility of their "Summer Place" camp at Brantingham Lake.
Besides being the devoted wife, mother and grandmother that she was for her family, she had many friends from MVCC, Brantingham Lake, the Marine Corps reunions, and her winter stays in the South.
During her younger years, she was an avid bowler and golfer winning many awards. In her later years, she became a life member of the Malsan-Jones VFW 7393 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the American Legion Post 1376 Auxiliary.
Isabelle was of the Catholic faith and practiced her religion devoutly at her home parish of St. Anne's in Whitesboro (now St. Paul's), St. Mary's in Glenfield and San Marco on Marco Island, Florida.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Monica Lawendowski, Whitesboro; daughter, Linda Lawendowski, Whitesboro; four loving grandchildren, Melissa (Joshua) Kennedy-Smith, Dominick (Steph) Manfredo and Lindsey and Evan Lawendowski. Also surviving are a nephew and his wife, Richard and Pam Furmanski; nephews, Joe and Rick Lawendowski and a niece, Traci Cherubin.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Gene Nowak; sisters, Stella Furmanski, Jane Wojtanowski and Irene Nowak and her nephew, Donald Furmanski.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call Friday morning from 9 to 10 at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence at 10 a.m. from the funeral home and 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Yorkville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Isabelle's name to the charity of one's choice
Arrangements are the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home, New York Mills.
Messages of sympathy at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com