J. Patrick (Pat) Van Buskirk 1936 - 2019
BARNEVELD - J. Patrick (Pat) Van Buskirk, 83, formerly of Boon Street, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019 at the Presbyterian Residential Community, New Hartford with family at his side.
Pat was born on March 10, 1936 in Syracuse, son of the late Harold and Alice (Shackford) Van Buskirk. He graduated from Nottingham High School in 1954 and the New York State Ranger School in 1958. On November 28, 1958, Pat was united in marriage with the former Lorna M. Cusack.
Patrick joined the NY State Troopers in 1962 and was assigned to the Remsen Barracks in 1964 where he was posted until his retirement in 1986. Pat opened Pat's Place for gun repair and became a recognized gunsmith and gun appraiser. Pat also worked in the Pistol Permit Office for Oneida County, both in Utica and Rome. In 1988, Pat was elected Justice of the Peace for the Town of Trenton and served as The Honorable J. Patrick Van Buskirk until retiring in the fall of 2017. Pat was active with the NY Magistrate's Association during those years.
Pat was a baseball umpire and officer of the Mohawk Valley Umpire's Association. He was a long time member and officer of the Trenton Fish and Game Club and member and officer of Glass Hill Golf Club. During the 56 years they lived in Barneveld, Pat served his community in various committees and boards such as the Recreation Committee and the Library Board. Pat was an avid hunter, golfer, bowler, stamp collector, coin collector, chair caner and gun safety instructor. Pat also loved playing cards with family and friends. His "JP the JP" license was frequently found at the Trenton Town Hall, the Trenton Fish and Game Club, the Oneida County Office Buildings, or his driveway.
Pat is survived by his wife Lorna, who resides at the Presbyterian Home; one sister; three children, Scott (Jody) Van Buskirk, Alice (Ross/Mike) Morgan, and Jamie (Cindy) Van Buskirk; seven grandchildren, Lauren (Frank) Cosamano, Pat (Christy) Van Buskirk, Steven Morgan, Todd Morgan, Alex Van Buskirk, Julia Van Buskirk and Sam Van Buskirk; four great-grandchildren, Anthony Cosamano, Vinny Cosamano, Maya Van Buskirk and Chloe Van Buskirk.
Calling hours will be held at the Town of Trenton Municipal Center, 8520 Old Poland Road, Barneveld, on Thursday, March 21st from 5 to 7 p.m. A Remembrance Ceremony will follow the visitation at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trenton Fish and Game Club, Barneveld Fire Department or Star Ambulance. Envelopes will be available at the service.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019