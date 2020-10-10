J. Ronald Johns 1936 - 2020
KEY WEST, FL - J. Ronald "Ronnie" Johns, 84, passed away at his home, unexpectedly, on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Ron was born in Utica, on June 10, 1936, a son of the late Joseph A. and Jacqueline (Pepe) Johns. He was raised in Utica and a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School. He later attended Hamilton College and Utica College, where he majored in Mathematics and was President of the Honor Society. On January 22, 1955, Ron was joined in marriage to the former Jacquelyn Peckham; a marriage filled with love and devotion for each other, for over 65 years.
Ron was a self-employed farmer all of his life in the business established by his grandfather, Joseph Roy, in the 1920's. Joseph's son, Moses Roy and stepson, Joseph Johns, joined the business with him. When Joseph Johns died, his wife, Jacqueline Johns Martino, became co-owner and bookkeeper. Eventually, Ron and David Roy took over the family business. Ron retired in 2002. His sons, JR and Vincent, continue their father's legacy with their businesses, Johns Farms and Long Acre Agriculture.
In 1968, Ronnie, Jackie and their children and extended family began wintering in the Florida Keys. This led to his lifelong love of the Keys. Ron and Jackie eventually settled in Key West permanently. As a couple, they were inseparable and very socially active in Key West. They belonged to the Key West Golf Club, due to their mutual love of golf. They were also members of the Key West Yacht Club.
Ron is survived by his beloved wife, Jacquelyn; his daughters and sons-in-law, Veronica and Robert Sherman and Jaye Ann and Kenneth Miller; sons and daughters-in-law, JR and Debbie Johns and Vincent and Mary Johns; daughter-in-law, Sherry Nicotera-Johns; sister, Jolene Bianco; grandchildren, Robert and JoeyAnne Sherman, Jacquelyn Harrad and David Wakefield, Joseph Johns, Rachel Johns, Jolene and Steve Madison, Samantha and Daniel Rogers, Jim and Becca Miller, Jesse and Vanessa Miller, Lauryn Johns and Vincent Johns; great-grandchildren, Robert, Afton, Lyvia, Matthew, Henry, Annalise, George, Abigail, Mitchell and Lillian; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws; and many friends, with special mention of his dear friends, Janice and Fred Wickman, Bill Gillette, John Cottis and Celeste Erickson.
He was predeceased by his beloved son, Joseph Johns, who was always close to his heart.
In accordance with Ronnie's wishes all services will be held privately and he will be laid to rest beside his son, Joe, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Clayville, NY. A Memorial Service will be held in the spring.
In memory of Ronald Johns, please consider donations to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
at www.lls.org
or the American Heart Association
at www2.heart.org
During this difficult time, online messages can be a great source of comfort to the family.
Online Memorials at MattFuneralHome.com