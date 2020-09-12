Jack Edwin "Jack/Gus" Boylan 1934 - 2020
OLD FORGE, NY - Jack Boylan, age 86, of Old Forge, NY, died peacefully on August 25, 2020 while a resident at the Masonic Care Community, Utica NY.
He was the son of Edwin and Margret (Given) Boylan and brother of the late Jane Herning. He was born on March 13, 1934 in Utica, NY. He graduated from the Town of Webb School, Old Forge, in 1952 and from The Albany College of Pharmacy in 1957. After completing his education, he returned to Old Forge and the family owned pharmacy and soda fountain as a third generation pharmacist.
Jack (or Gus) spent his entire life in Old Forge except for a hiatus of several years in Nevada. He returned in 2001 fully retired and more than ready to enjoy life in his beautiful Adirondacks.
He is survived by his wife, Margo Boylan (Litchfield); three children, Michael Boylan, Kristin Stirling and Kelly Hanson; and several grandchildren.
Jack was very active in the Old Forge community during his younger years. He was a member of the North Woods Masonic Lodge #849 for 62 years becoming a 32nd. Degree member of the Valley of Utica, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite and Noble belonging to the Ziyara Shrine. In 1974, he served as Master of the Old Forge North Woods Lodge.
He was always ready and more than able to prepare a meal upon request for any number of people. Oh, how he enjoyed cooking and eating well!!!!!
Jack was very interested in politics. While in college in Albany, he served as a page several times for the New York State Legislature. Later, in Old Forge, he served as Town of Webb Supervisor from 1974-76. He frequently stated that a lot of town business was conducted on the "Busy Corner" in front of the pharmacy…the place "to be" back in the day!!
Jack was an avid outdoors man. Hunting, fishing and his passion for skiing were paramount for most of his life. Skiing was especially important to him. It can honestly be said that he was poetry-in-motion on a pair of "sticks" and a good teacher too.
During the final years, his days were spent mostly working on his home and property. No matter what the weather, he could usually be found outside splitting wood, spreading copious amounts of wood chips, creating and maintaining walking trails down to the pond, cultivating the garden or just leaning on his rake against a tree in the woods contemplating Mother Nature's gifts. At the end of the day you could find him at his fire pit enjoying "toddy time" and again deep in thought. He will be remembered and missed.
There will be a Memorial/Celebration of Life gathering on the lawn of the Boylan home on September 19, 2020 (2-4 PM). All are welcome to come and share together but please adhere to COVID precautions.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Old Forge.
A donation of remembrance can be made to the Old Forge Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 877, Old Forge, NY 13420.
