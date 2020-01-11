|
Jack J. Boak, Sr. 1924 - 2020
HOLLAND PATENT/NAPLES,FL - Jack J. Boak, Sr., 95, of Holland Patent, NY and Naples, FL, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care, New Hartford.
Jack was born on July 25, 1924 in Utica, NY, a son of the late Emily Deugaw and stepson of the late Paul R. Boak, Sr. He attended Holland Patent Central School and enlisted in the United States Naval Air Corp. in 1942. Following his return from World War II, he married Delores Morehead in 1946, a union of 46 years until her death in 2002.
Mr. Boak was a highly decorated Naval Air Corp combat ordinanceman Veteran having flown over 30 combat missions in B-24 PB4Y2 Liberator Patrol Bombers. Following his training as a bow turret ordinanceman, he was assigned to Bomber Squadron 110 Special Air Unit One stationed in Dunkswell/Devon England. His crew conducted anti-submarine patrols in the Bay of Biscay and the Western Approaches to the United Kingdom. At one point during his service, his plane was piloted by Naval Lieutenant Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr. Kennedy was killed in action in 1944 after volunteering for a mission with a different crew. Jack served as a member of the Honor Guard to Lieutenant Kennedy's home in Massachusetts. Jack was one of only two members of his crew to survive WWII. In recognition of his service, he was awarded the Air Medal, as well as two Gold Stars in lieu of second and third Air Metals. In 1947, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Upon returning from the war, he was first employed at the Rome Army Air Field and later, at the Marcy State Hospital Psychiatric Center. He held numerous positions while employed at the Psychiatric Center in the Maintenance, Police and Fire Department. At the time of his retirement, he served as the Facilities Supervising Locksmith.
Jack was an active member of the Holland Patent Community. He was a member of the Holland Patent Volunteer Fire Department and it's motorized Old Timers Firematics Drill Team. He also served as the Commander of the Leon R. Roberts Post 161 American Legion. He enjoyed playing golf in the Sawdust League at the Crestwood Golf Club as well as participating in the Robert Post Community Minstrel Show musicals in the 1960's. Jack also enjoyed fishing with his buddies in the spring at 8th Lake and camping with his family at Moffit Beach State Park. He particularly cherished swimming with his grandchildren and pulling them in a cart behind his lawn tractor.
Mr. Boak is survived by his two sons, Jack (Jay), Jr. (Deborah), Barneveld and Jerry (Tina) Boak, Surfside Beach, SC; and the following grandchildren, their spouses and children, Emily (Peter) Moylan, their daughters Elle and Isla, of Norwood, NJ, Dr. Nicholas Boak (Thomas) and their daughter Sloane, of Atlanta, GA, Alison (Allan) Weinstien and their daughters, Elena, Lidia, Ella and Alexandra, of Pound Ridge, NY, Michelle (Mohamed) Shaaban and their son, Mazin, of Concord, NC and Melissa (Dr. Eleazar) Vasquez and their sons, Quinn and Emmett, of Ocoee, FL; and daughter-in-law, Mary Boak Bidwell (Neil) and son, Daniel, of Yorkville, NY. Jack is also survived by two nephews, Guy VanDyke, of Louisville, KY and Terry (Patricia) Boak, of Holland Patent, NY. He was predeceased by his mother, Emily and stepfather, Paul R. Boak; son, Gary Michael (Mary) Boak; sister, Josephine (Paul) VanDyke; and two stepbrothers, Lawrence and Paul M. Boak.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Maple Wing of the Presbyterian Home for their care and compassion. They would also like to acknowledge the friendship and many kindnesses extended to Jack and his family by Mark and Candy Polmatier, of Holland Patent, as well as Dr. Steven LaGrant for his exceptional care.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 7944 Steuben St., Holland Patent. A funeral service will follow at the Holland Patent Presbyterian Church, Holland Patent, at 1:00 PM. Interment, with Military Honors, will take place in the spring at the Holland Patent Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers remembrances in Jack's name may be made to the Leon R. Roberts Post 161 American Legion of Holland Patent or the Holland Patent Volunteer Fire Dept. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020