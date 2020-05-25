Jack R. Kilty 1936 - 2020
WEST WINFIELD - Jack R. Kilty, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.
He was born on October 10, 1936, in Utica, the son of B.W. and Susan (Armstrong) Kilty and was a graduate of West Winfield Central School. Jack proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1956-1960. In 1956, he was united in marriage to Edith A. Parry in Bridgewater and shared a blessed union of 64 years. Jack was employed with General Electric Company in Utica and worked on US defense equipment and was also the manager of quality control. He was a member of the Federated Church of West Winfield, chapter member of Mount Markham Optimist Club, various town and village positions, Mount Markham School District Board of Education, Greater Winfield Medical Center and the Center for Life Resources.
Jack was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He also enjoyed taking part in local charity events, including: the Utica MS Walk, Breast Cancer Walk, Utica Boilermaker and the GE ELFUNS.
Surviving besides his loving wife, Edith, are his children, William (Carolyn) Kilty, Wendy Kilty, Susan (Jeff) Barrett and Edie (Eric) Chapman; grandchildren, Jaclyn, Benjamin, Leighan, Joseph, Troy, Emily, Stephen, Shawn, Kyle and Kari; several great-grandchildren; sister, Ellen Walton; and a special niece, Eileen Hamlin and her family. He was predeceased by his parents; grandson, Chris; and brother, Thomas.
Jack's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care for their wonderful care and compassion.
Due to the current health concerns and in keeping with directives of the CDC and National Funeral Directors Association, funeral services will be private for the immediate family. Burial will be in Unadilla Forks Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 365 West Main St., West Winfield.
Remembrances in Jack's name may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 or the Mount Markham Foundation, 500 Fairground Rd., West Winfield, NY 13491.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 25 to May 26, 2020.