Jack S. Humpf 1940 - 2020
NEWPORT, NY - Jack S. Humpf, retired owner of Jack Humpf Trucking, died, Saturday, February 1, 2020, at home; he was 79.
The son of the late John F. Humpf and Ruth Kellogg Humpf, he was born, November 12, 1940, in Prospect, NY. Jack had many successful business ventures throughout his life time: dairy farmer, owner of Jack's Upholstery, Humpf Sanitation, Humpf Aggregates and Jack Humpf Trucking. At one time, he raised rabbits commercially and collected miniature donkeys. Jack played softball with the Newport "10" Softball Team in the 1970's and sponsored many other teams during the 1970's and 1980's. He loved playing cards with a few good friends. Sometimes they would play twice a week for several hours.
Jack is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margaret Eileen Donley Humpf, at home; his children, Laurie A. Davis (Dan), of Newport, John Robert (Bob) Humpf and his wife, Mindi, of Holland Patent, NY and Debra A. Murphy and her husband, Matthew, of Jeffersonville, NY; his grandchildren, Jason Jones, Nicole Humpf (Ben), Patrick Murphy (Regina), Sean Murphy (Sara), Jacob Murphy (Ashley), John Dalton Humpf (Alyssa), Cooper Humpf (Katie), and Wyatt Humpf; and his great-grandchildren, Daetyn, Elijah, Bradie, Aidan and Ryan. He is further survived by his brother, Ronald Humpf, of Washington Mills, NY; two sisters, Janice Smith (Bob), of Old Forge, NY and Judith Humphrey (John), of Inlet, NY; his sister-in-law, Frances Donley; and his former daughter-in-law, Terry Humpf; his faithful companion, Cindy; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Elbert "Bud" Wells; his brother, Bradley Wells; and a great-grandson, Matteo Benjamin Cross (Humpf).
The Humpf family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Michelle Franklin, R.N. and Carson Marko, for their outstanding care, compassion and friendship during Jack's illness.
Memorial visitation will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, 7479 Main Street, Newport, NY, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. A Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jack's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, NY 315-845-8532.
To send condolences or for directions please visit autenrithfuneral.com and Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, NY 845-482-4280 or stewartmurphyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020