Jackson W. "Jack" Traut
Jackson W. "Jack" Traut 1930 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Mr. Jackson W. "Jack" Traut, 89, a lifelong Town of Frankfort resident, Southside Road, West Frankfort, passed peacefully on Saturday morning, July 25, 2020, in the comfortable surroundings of the Masonic Care Community.
He was born in Utica, on September 26, 1930, the son of the late John A. and Lillian (Young) Traut and in 1948, graduated from Frankfort High School. On December 16, 1950, he was united in marriage with Fern L. Coscomb, in the Frankfort Center Methodist Church, sharing a loving union of over 59 years. Jack was predeceased by his wife, Fern, who passed November 17, 2009. Jack worked with his father for the family business, then went to work with Remington Arms and retired after 33 years of service. He was of the Methodist Faith.
Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed his camp in the Adirondacks. He was a great fan of the New York Yankees and was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 60 years.
Survivors include his beloved family, his children, John A. Traut and wife, Elizabeth and Robert C. Traut and wife, Kimberly T., all of Frankfort; four grandchildren, Timothy and wife, Lauren Traut, of PA, David Traut and Morgan and Hailey Traut, of Frankfort; three great-grandchildren, Jordan and Brandon Traut and Jackson Traut, of PA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service private to close family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Forest Hill Cemetery, on Oneida Street, in Utica, with Pastor Sue Holland, officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff, doctors and nurses at the Masonic Care Community, for their compassion.
Contributions in Mr. Traut's memory may be made to the Masonic Care Community Rehabilitation Unit.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road (Town of Frankfort) Ilion, New York (315) 894-8000, Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia.
An online memorial page has been established at www.eneafamily.com on the internet.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home
4309 Acme Road
Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 894-8000
