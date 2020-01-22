|
Jacqueline Cousin 1937 - 2020
UTICA - Jacqueline Cousin, 82, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Jacqueline was born in Bondy, France, on May 28, 1937, a daughter of Paul and Raymonde (Deseaux) Pierret. In France in 1957, Jacqueline was united in marriage to Ronald L. Cousin. For many years she was employed with Pharmacy Solutions, Utica.
Jacqueline is survived by her husband, Ronald; a daughter, Madeleine Kuhl (Robert), of Winston/Salem, NC; a son, Marc L. Cousin (Betty), of Stanley, NC; a granddaughter, Emily Moran, of OH; three great-grandchildren, Isabella Moran, Mia Rose Moran and Max Moran; two sisters, Frances Stazel, of Liberty Lake, WA and Annie Gregory (Roger), of Priest River, ID; a brother, Jean Paul Pierret (Evelyn), of France; a sister-in-law, Josette Stephens, of FL; and three nephews, Craig Stephens, of TX, Mark Stephens, of Chittenango, NY and Scott Stephens, of NJ.
In keeping with Jacqueline's wishes there are no calling hours. A service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Eric Cousin, Alicia Cashman, John Nassimos, Jackie Entwistle and Mike Sunderlin for their love and support.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020