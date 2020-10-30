1/1
Jacqueline De La Fleur
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline De La Fleur 1936 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Jacqueline De La Fleur passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home Center, New Hartford, NY, at the age of 84.
She is survived by her two sons, Frederick De La Fleur and Jeffrey De La Fleur; and four grandchildren, Michelle De La Fleur, Scott Daniels, David De La Fleur and James De La Fleur.
Jackie touched many people's lives through her beloved church and her long career at Legal Aid. She will be truly missed and forever loved.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved