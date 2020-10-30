Jacqueline De La Fleur 1936 - 2020

NEW HARTFORD - Jacqueline De La Fleur passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home Center, New Hartford, NY, at the age of 84.

She is survived by her two sons, Frederick De La Fleur and Jeffrey De La Fleur; and four grandchildren, Michelle De La Fleur, Scott Daniels, David De La Fleur and James De La Fleur.

Jackie touched many people's lives through her beloved church and her long career at Legal Aid. She will be truly missed and forever loved.



