Jacqueline (Wheatley) Dust 1944 - 2020
ORISKANY - Jacqueline "Jackie" (Wheatley) Dust, age 76, passed away on February 21, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Jackie was born on February 17, 1944, in Lowville. She enjoyed camping at the Whetstone Gulf with her friends and family. Above all, she especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Dawn Mykel; her grandchildren, Ashley and her husband, Jason Riedman, Justin Mykel and Jessica Covey; her great-grandchildren, Lexi, Lylah, CJ, Luke and Caleb. Jackie is also survived by four sisters and three brothers. She was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Gladys (Schwendy) Wheatley; as well as two brothers and two sisters.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for their heartfelt care and compassion for Jackie.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public services. Interment will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Poland, in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family may consider a donation to , Memorials Processing, 501 St Jude Place, in Jackie's name.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc., 40 Main St. Whitesboro.
Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020