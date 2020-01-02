|
Jacqueline J. Roback Purnie 1932 - 2020
UTICA - Jacqueline J. Roback Purnie, 87, of Utica, died, January 1, 2020, at the Siegenthaler Center.
She was born, October 2, 1932, in Utica, daughter of the late Joseph and Sadie Cieslak Roback and graduated from Utica Free Academy and the Excelsior School of Business.
She was formerly married to Henry Purnie who predeceased her.
Jacqueline worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for various auto dealerships in the area.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Church.
Jacqueline studied violin and played, at one time, with the junior symphony. She will be remembered as a strikingly attractive women who was always the height of fashion.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Robert and Patricia Roback, of Utica; her sisters-in-law, Stefi Roback, of Webster and Jackie Roback, of Rome; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, William, Bernard and Joseph Roback.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Faxton-St. Luke's 2nd Floor Allen Calder Unit and to the staff of Hospice and the Siegenthaler Center for all of the care and compassion shown to Jacqueline.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10:30 AM at Holy Trinity Church, Utica. Visitation will be private for the family. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Holy Trinity Church or Thea Bowman House.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are with Friedel Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 1123 Court @ York Streets, Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020