|
|
Jacqueline "Jackie" (Mohan) Roberts 1956 - 2019
Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother
LARGO, FL - Jacqueline "Jackie" Mohan Roberts, born to Thomas and Dorothy Mohan on February 26, 1956, died on May 16, 2019, at Suncoast Hospice in Largo, FL.
Jackie met her 46-year best friend and sweetheart, David Roberts, in 1973, and they were married on September 27, 1981. The good and bad times helped their love grow. Many of their best shared moments were with their 2 sons, David (Largo, FL) and Matthew and daughter-in-law, Tahnee (Colorado Springs, CO). They looked forward to many more with their granddaughter, Ava Jacqueline Roberts, and their grandson, Liam Matthew Roberts. She loved to brag about the wonderful father that her son, Davey, had become and about the service of 12 years in the U.S. Navy that Matthew gave to his country.
Jackie took enormous pride in providing for her family: she loved cooking for them, teaching Ava how to bake, and working in banking for over 35 years. Many of her customers became cherished friends. Family get-togethers brought Jackie great joy.
Jackie will be missed by her extended family as well: brother, Edward Bickford; sisters-in-law, Kathy Heintz and Linda Kroll; nieces and nephews, Helen (Philip) Eaton, Michele Heintz (Matt), Jen Owens (Bill), Jeff Roberts (Michelle), Jamie Roberts and Heather Chorlis.
If you were lucky enough to know Jackie, you will remember her smile, her love of Utica, its food and culture, and her care for family and friends.
Please keep her family in your thoughts.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019