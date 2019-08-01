|
|
Jacqueline S. Seymour 1943 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Jacqueline S. (Rizzo) Seymour, 76, passed away with her loving family by her side on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Upstate Medical Center.
Jacqueline was born in Utica, March 8, 1943, a daughter of the late Anthony Rizzo and Theresa Carvelli Rizzo. Her father died when she was 8 and her mother later married Dominick "Duke" Fraccola, who helped raise her. On February 27, 1965, she was married to Edwin Seymour in St. Agnes Church. The couple shared over 54 loving years together.
Jackie helped feed many children as the lunch lady at MLK Elementary School. She moved to Tampa in 1995, but returned back home to Utica in 2017. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Francis DeSales Church.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Edwin; children, Sharon Calabrese, Michael Seymour, Sr. and Yvonne Gardner, Dominick Seymour, Robert Seymour, Edwin Seymour, Jr. and JoAnn and David Gelwicks; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia and Robert Williams; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, JoAnn Fraccola.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, at 11 a.m., at Historic Old St. John's Church in Utica. The family will greet visitors following mass.
In lieu of flowers, consider donations to . Envelopes will be available at church.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019