Jacquelyn (Fimmano) Colicci 1926 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Jacquelyn (Fimmano) Colicci, age 94, of Utica, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Ralph; her daughter and son-in-law, Regina and John Syrotynski, III, of New Hartford; one son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Beverly Colicci, of Syracuse; her cherished grandchildren, David and Michelle Colicci, Andrew and Kristen Colicci, Dr. John and Rachel Syrotynski and Russell and Jenn Syrotynski; nine beloved and adored great-grandchildren, Adora, Emma and Joseph Colicci, Carter Colicci, John, Gabriel, Nicholas and Marco Syrotynski and Stella Syrotynski; her sister-in-law, Mollie Fimmano, of PA; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her brother, Frank Fimmano, on June 24, 2020.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave. In keeping with CDC regulations, face masks, social distancing and name registration will be required both at the funeral home and church. For funeral home visitation, 10 persons will be allowed in as 10 persons leave. Private entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
