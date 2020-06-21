Jamaal Justin Jackson 1995 - 2020
UTICA - Jamaal Justin Jackson, 25, passed away unexpectedly, on June 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday, from 2-3 p.m., at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence immediately following visitation, at 3 p.m. Jamaal's family invites guests to a repass at the Marix Association, 1101 Park Ave., Utica, at 5 p.m.
Please wear a face covering. The funeral home will be respecting the 25% capacity restriction.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.