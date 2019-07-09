|
Jamal (Asmar) Massoud 1932 - 2019
MARCY - The family and friends of Jamal (Asmar) Massoud, age 87, are in mourning, following her peaceful passing in her sleep on July 8, 2019, in the comfort of her home, with her loving family by her side.
Jamal was born in the country of Lebanon on February 10, 1932, to the late Badwi and Zakia Asmar. She was married to George T. Massoud on September 6, 1956; they shared in a harmonious and devoted marriage. The family immigrated to the United States in 1970. Her beloved George passed away on August 27, 2005.
Jamal retired from Abelove's Linen. She enjoyed cooking and passed on her culinary skills to her daughters, Kamleh, Leila, and Jamel, who utilized those skills to open Massoud's Café, located on Bank Place, in 2001. She will be remembered by many at Massoud's Café, where she helped to roll grape leaves and greet customers, many of whom became her friends. Jamal was gregarious, and always had a smile on her face and a kind word for everyone - even strangers. She delighted in sunshine, warm weather, flowers and the beautiful outdoors!
Jamal lived on Seymour Avenue for most of her life, where she reveled in growing a beautiful garden, full of multiple varieties of flowers and the most delicious herbs! Jamal was proud of her family, and enjoyed spending time with them - whether it was camping, gardening, cooking, playing Basra, or just visiting and enjoying coffee and sweets.
For the past 10 years, Jamal resided with and was lovingly cared for by her youngest daughter and son-in-law, Jamel and Anthony Sheehan, and their daughters, Olivia and Amira.
Jamal is survived by her children and their spouses: Tansa "Tony" Massoud and Erica Shames, George and Christine Massoud, John Massoud, Kamleh and Eric Kennerknecht, Leila and Robert Duxbury, Jouana and Chris Huston, and Jamel and Anthony Sheehan. Jamal also leaves behind 18 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Jamal is also survived by three brothers, Elias, Antoun, and Surleiman; and two sisters, Awatif and Juliette. She was preceded by a brother Jamil.
The family thanks the staff of St. Luke's Home Dialysis Center for their five years of devoted care for Jamal and for their friendship, as well as Dr. Charles Eldredge and Dr. Ahmad Mian, for their endless support and medical expertise.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-7 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service, which will be held on Saturday morning at 10:00 at St. Louis Gonzaga Church, where the Divine Liturgy of the Faithful Departed will be offered. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 9 to July 10, 2019