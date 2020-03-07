|
James A. "Babe" Calabrese
BALDWINSVILLE - James A. "Babe" Calabrese, 90, of Baldwinsville and formerly of Utica, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
He was the son of the late James Calabrese and Rose Trotta and attended local schools. James served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps and was employed at General Electric for many years. He wed his beloved wife, Arlene Geraci, on October 18, 1952.
Besides his parents, James was predeceased by his wife, Arlene; sisters, Rose Doti, Mary Clemente and Josephine DeSarro; brothers, Casper, Anthony and Salvatore.
He is survived by his sons, Stephen, James and Dr. Paul and their spouses; grandchildren, Matthew, Amanda, Ava, Olivia and Nicholas; sister-in-law, Carmelita Calabrese; and nephew, Pat Clemente.
Per James' wishes, funeral services were private. He will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Utica, alongside his beloved wife of 67 years, Arlene.
Contributions in James' name may be made to the St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center, 301 Prospect Ave., Syracuse, NY 13203.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020