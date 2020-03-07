Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Calabrese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. "Babe" Calabrese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. "Babe" Calabrese Obituary
James A. "Babe" Calabrese
BALDWINSVILLE - James A. "Babe" Calabrese, 90, of Baldwinsville and formerly of Utica, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
He was the son of the late James Calabrese and Rose Trotta and attended local schools. James served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps and was employed at General Electric for many years. He wed his beloved wife, Arlene Geraci, on October 18, 1952.
Besides his parents, James was predeceased by his wife, Arlene; sisters, Rose Doti, Mary Clemente and Josephine DeSarro; brothers, Casper, Anthony and Salvatore.
He is survived by his sons, Stephen, James and Dr. Paul and their spouses; grandchildren, Matthew, Amanda, Ava, Olivia and Nicholas; sister-in-law, Carmelita Calabrese; and nephew, Pat Clemente.
Per James' wishes, funeral services were private. He will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Utica, alongside his beloved wife of 67 years, Arlene.
Contributions in James' name may be made to the St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center, 301 Prospect Ave., Syracuse, NY 13203.
Words of comfort may be expressed at tjpfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -