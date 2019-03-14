|
|
James A. Crandall 1938 - 2019
WATERVILLE - James A. Crandall, 80, of Sanger Ave., passed away, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Waterville Residential Center.
He was born, May 9, 1938, in Greene, NY, a son of Stuart and Mary Elizabeth Wheeler Crandall and received his education in Brookfield schools. On June 25, 1958, James married Sylvia Jaquay in West Edmeston, NY. Jim always had a strong work ethic and had worked at the Waterville Knitting Mill for 35 years until it closed. Following that, he and Sylvia owned and operated the Waterville Cab Co. until retiring. They also raised many foster children along with their own family. Jim enjoyed many pastimes, including hunting, fishing, bowling, gardening and camping. He also had a hobby farm at one time and ran a small concession stand at the Bouckville Antique days, selling cotton candy, sno-cones and popcorn.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Sylvia; his children, Crystal and Roc Langone, Rodney and Diane Crandall, Cheryl and Dave Maggio, Jamie and Jessica Crandall, all of Waterville and Amy and Jon Kirk, of Lee Center; daughter-in-law, Norvel Crandall, of OH; 22 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a son, Randy; a grandson, Samuel; sister, Clara; and brother, Wheeler.
Memorial services will be held at 5 PM, Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel, 210 E. Main St., Waterville. Interment will be, private, at the convenience of his family.
Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-5 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions, in his memory, may be made to the Waterville Residential Care Center, 220 Tower St., Waterville, NY 13480.
