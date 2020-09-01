James A. McNichol 1928 - 2020
LEE - James A. McNichol, 92, of Lee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Born in Oneida on June 25, 1928, he was a son of the late William and Ellen (Kelly) McNichol. He was a graduate of Oneida High School and served in the United States Navy during World Warr II from 1945-1949. On August 28, 1954, he was united in marriage to Anita Robare. She passed away June 12, 2013.
Jim was a firefighter at Griffiss Air Force Base for 30 years, retiring in 1979. He went on to work at the Rite Aid Distribution Center, Rome, until 1988.
He was a communicant and active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lee Center. He helped build the shrine out back behind the church.
Jim is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law, James and Anita, Randal and Denise, Perry and Luanne and Daniel and Shelly; a sister, Ann McNichol; eleven grandchildren, Laura (Dan), Katie (Lazaro), Alexandra, Ashley, James, Mason, Ryan, Christopher, Jonathon, Chase and Sean Patrick; four great-grandchildren, Sadie, Oliver, Lennox and Elliot; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son, Michael; three sisters, Mary Knoblach, Eileen Patricia and Sara McNichol; and two brothers, William and John.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 4th at 2:00 p.m.at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 5748 Stokes-Lee Center Rd., Lee Center, NY 13363. Interment will take place in Evergreen Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome, on Thursday, September 3rd from 4-7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim's memory to the St. Joseph's Church Memorial Fund.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a limited number of guests will be allowed to enter the funeral home at one time; everyone must wear a face covering upon entering and proper social distancing protocols must be adhered to once inside.
