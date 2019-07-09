Home

Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
35 College St
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-5746
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
35 College St
Clinton, NY 13323
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Clinton, NY
James A. Miller


1935 - 2019
James A. Miller Obituary
James A. Miller 1935 - 2019
CLINTON - James A. Miller, born October 9, 1935, passed away, July 8, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Rome, the son of John and Nell Miller and he graduated from Clinton Central School. He married Catherine Townsend at St. Mary's Church in Clinton on June 2, 1956.
He spent most of his life doing auto body repair in the area, at one time, owning his own business. Jim retired from the Walmart Distribution Center in 2004.
He was a well-respected friend and devoted father to eight children. Jim leaves his wife; one daughter, Julie Ann Turner (Breck), of Lake Placid; and seven sons, Erick (Lisa), of Central Square, David, of Worcester, Gary, of Frankfort, Neil (Katie), of Aiken, SC, Glenn (Denise), of Naples, FL, John (Kathy), of Rochester and Greg, of Richmond, VA. He leaves thirteen grandchildren, Phelps and Fred Turner, Bryan, Kristin, Luke, Abigail, Caroline, Samantha, Sara, Brooks, Kaisa, Virginia and Olive Miller. Also, eight great-grandchildren, Nina, Michaela and Hudson Turner, Eliza Trask, Maeve and Evelyn Miller and Bauer and Cason Schultz.
Jim and Catherine have enjoyed camping with their family for 51 years at Moffitt Beach State Campground in the Adirondacks.
Jim was predeceased by his parents and one granddaughter, Rebecca, of Rochester.
Calling hours will be 4-7 PM on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc, 35 College St., Clinton. Jim's funeral will take place at 10 AM on Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Jim's name to Clinton Dollars for Scholars (clinton.dollarsforscholars.org) or the .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 9 to July 10, 2019
