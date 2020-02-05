|
James A. "Red" Rashford, Jr. 1932 - 2020
CLINTON - James A. "Red" Rashford, Jr., 87, passed away Sunday morning, February 2, 2020 at his home with family by his side.
Red was born July 29, 1932, in Eaton, NY, the son of James and Wanda (Chesebro) Rashford. He was raised and educated in Vernon and went on to serve his country with the US Army during the Korean War. On June 26, 1954, Red married Elsie Ann Churchill, sharing a union of almost 37 years, until her passing in 1991. Red then began a relationship with Catherine Koury Ellis, who has been his companion for the past 27 years. He had been a heavy equipment operator for Hogeboom and Campfield Inc in Whitesboro and also was employed with the Town of Westmoreland Highway Dept., retiring in 1997. Red was very proud of his service to his country and his community. He belonged to and was Past Commander of the Helmuth-Ingalls American Legion Post # 232, Franklin Springs, also earning recognition of being a 60-year member in 2015. He was a member and on the board of the Schilling-Burns-Young Post # 9591, Clinton. Red had served with and was Treasurer for the Lairdsville/Westmoreland Fire Department. He was recognized by the Lairdsville/Westmoreland Fire Dept. as well as the Fireman's Association of the State of NY for his 60 years of service. Red enjoyed carpentry, playing cards and bird watching. He was a good-natured man who greatly loved time spent with family and friends.
Red is survived a daughter and a son-in-law, Cinda and James Spavins, CT; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Peter Rashford, Cold Brook, Mark and Kelly Rashford, FL, John Rashford, VT, Robin Rashford, New Windsor, NY; two sisters, Frances Whitney (& companion, Steve Finch), Vernon and Helen Buehner, Vernon; as well as by 11 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Red is also survived by his companion, Catherine "Kay" Ellis, Clinton; her children, Judy and Craig Hinman, Verona, Ken and Mary Ann Ellis, Deerfield, Laurie and Eddie Bluff, New Hartford, Janice and Pete Atkinson, FL, Carol Williams, FL and their families. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Red was predeceased by a son, James Rashford, III; a daughter-in-law, Jean Rashford; two sisters, Betty Hynes and Mary Ann Seifert; and two brothers, Raymond Rashford and George Rashford.
A funeral service for Mr. Rashford will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton. Interment, with Military Honors, will take place at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Clinton, in the spring. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home, Friday evening, from 4 - 7 pm. The Westmoreland Fire Department will honor Red with a service at 6:30 p.m. The Helmuth-Ingalls American Legion Post # 232 will honor Red with their service at 6:45 p.m.
Those wishing may donate to The Helmuth-Ingalls American Legion Post #232, The Schilling-Burns-Young Post #9591, or the Westmoreland Fire Department in Red's memory.
Online memorial and guestbook available at www.rpheintzfsi.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020