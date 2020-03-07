|
James B. Davis, Jr. 1937 - 2020
SHERRILL - Jim's end of life came peacefully in the comfort of his wife's loving arms on March 4, 2020 at home.
Jim was born on January 21st, 1937, the son of James B. and Harriet Davis. He was raised and educated in Mt Holly, NJ. During his youth, summers were spent with his family on Long Beach Island, NJ. These summers led to a great love of L.B.I. and it became a place for Jim to build lifelong memories with his wife and children.
After spending four years in the US Air Force, Jim graduated from Utica College of Syracuse University and made CNY his home.
Jim could easily have been called a modern-day renaissance man for all the different areas that he exhibited great skill. The majority of his career, fifty years, were spent as the ultimate salesman for US Materials Handling. It was during this time that Jim was the recipient of numerous sales achievement awards while making many contacts worldwide. Jim also honed his fantastic cooking and hosting skills while owning the Harness House Restaurant, Vernon, where he met his wife, the former Althea Hogan.
Jim and Althea spent 45 years together with "nary" a cross word - simply because it was always Althea's fault.
Jim was a member and partner at the Oneida Community Golf Course. He had a love/hate relationship with golf, to the point where he couldn't wait until winter when he could enjoy downhill skiing and was proud to have taught his six children to ski better than himself. He was happiest at the helm of his pontoon boat, "The Jeezus Jim", on Piseco Lake.
Jim made numerous lifelong friends. Whether you affectionately knew his as "Jeezus Jim", Jim, JB, Dad, Grandpa-Dear, Pop-Pop or Grandpa, share your favorite "Jim story" with a friend. He'll be watching with his Svengali eye and a smile.
Jim is survived by his wife, Althea; his brother, Benjamin (Patti) Davis, of Camillus, NY; a loving family of five children, Bradley (Laura) Davis, Rome, NY, Tracy (Tony) Carney, Syracuse, NY, Jeffrey (Heather) Davis, Manlius, NY, Jessica (Geoffrey) Bennett, Colorado Springs, CO and Britt (Bailey) Davis, Fort Mill, SC; as well as nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. One name not to be forgotten is Jim's great friend and confidant, Eric Stickels.
He will be reunited with his son, Jimmy Davis; grandson, Gannon Bennett; and brothers-in-law, Doug and Timmy Hogan, all of whom predeceased him.
Calling hours for family and friends will be held at the Malecki Funeral Home, 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, March 9. A service of Holy Eucharist will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 341 Main St., Oneida, NY on Tuesday, March 10th at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Arthur Smith officiating.
Please consider Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413 if you wish to make a contribution in Jim's memory. The care and compassion given to Jim over the past nine months were immeasurable. His family extends their profound gratitude to the Hospice staff.
iechyd da! - a Welsh toast of good health to all who meant so much to Jim.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020