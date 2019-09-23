|
James B. Will, Sr. 1940 - 2019
REMSEN - James B. Will, Sr., 79, passed away, peacefully at home surrounded by his best friend and loving wife and family, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with bile duct cancer.
He was born in Prospect, NY, on January 4, 1940, one of ten children of the late John P. and Louise A. (Hof) Will. He grew up on the family farm with his parents, grandfather and siblings in Prospect. He had many fond memories from living on the farm including tending to the dairy cows and raising the chickens and the pigs. He talked about how he used to help with driving the horses to cut the hay fields and told stories of the kids tobogganing and then having hot chocolate made by his mother.
He was a member of the first Boy Scout Troop in Prospect, NY and would bicycle his way to and from meetings on Tuesday nights.
While in high school, he helped deliver milk with Danny Pembridge before school. While in 11th grade, he was sponsored by Danny Pembridge thru the American Legion, selected to attend Boys State and was also a 4-letter sports player for Remsen. In 1957, he joined the Navy Reserves and upon graduation from Remsen Central School, in 1959, he joined the US Navy for two years. After earning an Honorable Discharge, he served in the reserves until 1963 at the Elihu Root United States Army Reserve Center on Burrstone Road, Utica. Upon his return from the service, he worked at GE, on Bleecker Street, for 3 years and for UPS as a parcel and over-the-road truck driver for 6years. He then worked for Special Metals for the next 33 years as a Class A Heavy Equipment maintenance man. He was an excellent welder and loved to design and work on projects to make a job easier for co-workers and friends until he retired in 2002.
Jim served on the Remsen School Board, Remsen Assessor Board for a short time and was a member of the Prospect Fire Department and VFW 982 in Remsen.
He loved to play golf with his friends, Steve Clark and Joe Robenski, for some 30 + years. They earned the title of being called the Non-League Leaguers by John Brand at the Alder Creek Golf Course. He also volunteered, several times, at the Turning Stone Resort for all the PGA Championship Tournaments and Notah Begay III benefit tournaments.
On August 7, 1993, in Hinckley, NY, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Anne Marie Mykytyn, at St. Ann's Church, a blessed union of 26 years. Prior to his marriage to Anne Marie, he was married, at one time, to Roselyn Paddock-Roberson, mother of his children and to Dorothy Lucas-Ischia.
Jim enjoyed bowling and for the last 10 years he bowled on a No-Tap League with his wife and a few friends at Adirondack Bowling Lanes.
He enjoyed traveling with his RV or by car throughout the U.S.; even though he only had the RV for several years, he enjoyed camping with friends, Millie and Dan Seaton and Steve and Lynn Clark and family. He enjoyed going to different casinos and could never just pass one by when he was out and about. Through the years, he also went on several cruises with family and friends.
James had a passion for anything NASA or to do with space. No matter where he went, you would find him with a camera in his hand always looking for the perfect picture. Jim enjoyed working on projects around the house, including his many amazing inventions. You could often find him mowing the grass or planting trees in his yard, making it a paradise for the variety of wildlife that would come to visit. Anyone who came to visit Jim would be in awe of what he created.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Anne Marie; daughter, Christine Edmondson, Carlsbad, NM; sons, James B., Jr. and wife, Jodi, Mesa, AZ and Michael and wife, Jill, Remsen; step-daughter from a previous marriage, Lee Lucas-Bellair, Utica; grandchildren, Taylor Edmondson, Aaron Will (Cheyenne), Nicholas Will, Brianna Will, Devin Will, Logan Will, Julie Will-Schaffer and Megan Will-Fowler; step-grandchildren, Erich Shastid, Amanda (Blair) Blakeslee, Jenna Bellair and Kayla Vickler; and great-grandchildren, Keaton Will, Baylie Blakeslee, William Shastid, Clark Fowler and Russell and Barret Schaffer. He also leaves his sisters, Betty (John) Andrew, New Hartford and Alice DeRocco, Utica; sisters-in-law, Mercy Will, CA and Myrtle Will, CA; brother-in-law, Ronald Angell; mother-in-law, Rita Mykytyn; sisters-in-law, Paula (William) Bentley and Linda (Richard) Ferguson; brothers-in-law, Edward Mykytyn and James Mykytyn; cousin, Ruth Pare; many dear nieces and nephews; as well as great-nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers, George, John, Harry and Robert (Jake); and sisters, Barbara Angell, Catherine Will and Mary Will; and father-in-law, John T. Mykytyn.
He also leaves behind Golfing, Camping and Casino friends, Steve and Lynn Clark, Joe and Carol Rubenski and Millie and Dan Seaton and Special Metal Group 3 Buddy, Thomas Dobry; and special friend, Charlene Lane; plus many others too numerous to mention.
Thank you to Dr. Razia and staff and to the Hospice Staff for their excellent care given to him.
A Prayer Service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, 9597 Main Street, Remsen, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Leo's /St. Ann's Church, Holland Patent. Calling hours will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clayville.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the Remsen Fire Department, or Remsen VFW 982 in memory of James Will. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019