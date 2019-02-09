James Brian Farley 1958 - 2019

Owner/Operator of Ridgewood Market

UTICA - James Brian Farley, 60, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on February 8, 2019, at the Abraham House, with his family by his side.

Brian was born on February 9, 1958, in New Hartford, the son of the late James and Mary Jean (Burke) Farley. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and attended college locally.

Brian started in the grocery industry as a clerk with Chicago Markets. He then was employed by P & C Food Markets in Marcy, NY, as a night shift supervisor. Brian stayed in the grocery industry, working at Ridgewood Market in South Utica. The opportunity to become the owner/operator of Ridgewood Market came along and Brian found his true niche.

Brian was predeceased by his brother, Timothy Farley, in May 2016. He is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Linda Farley, Rome, NY, and William and Janis Farley, Sauquoit, NY. He leaves his beloved nieces and nephews, Jacquelin and Michelle Farley, Christopher and Jonathan Farley, Kate Naples, Lauren McCaffrey, Erin Tylutki and Craig Farley and their families. He also leaves many great-nieces and nephews.

Brian was fortunate to have many people who supported him at the market. Many became his very close friends. The market was a community gathering place and many friends went to talk and spend time with him. The family would like to recognize the true friendships of John Massoud and Bill Gall.

Brian's family wishes to thank the caregivers for the outstanding care and comfort Brian received at the Abraham House. Each and every individual was compassionate and loving to him.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary. The family will receive guests following the Mass. Spring interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frankfort.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Brian's name may be made to the Abraham House. Envelopes will be made available at the Mass.

Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd, Utica.

Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019