|
|
James C. "Jim" Jankiewicz 1945 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. James C. "Jim" Jankiewicz, affectionately known as "Air Marshall", peacefully flew away as he departed this life, at the age of 74, on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at MVHS St. Luke's Healthcare.
James is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Cameron Gibb. Always close to his heart was the memory of his son, Christopher J. "Chris" Jankiewicz who passed away on October 5, 2007. He also leaves his grandchildren, Alexander James, and Isla Gibb; and Gabriella Titus; his brother, Charles Jankiewicz. (He was preceded by his brother, John V. Jankiewicz in 1989); and his "partner in love", Jean Wolcott. He will be remembered by his nieces, nephews, especially Mark Liberatore, and Gary Liberatore; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-laws, Kathy Jankiewicz, June Jankiewicz; Theresa Fehr, Robert and Margaret Liberatore, William and Eva Liberatore, and Betty Liberatore; and a multitude of friends who were so important and instrumental in his life, especially Tommy Maugeri, and Steve and Angie Lewosko and their children. He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy A. (Liberatore) Jankiewicz; and parents, Charles and Antoinette "Marie" (Lobaczewski) Jankiewicz.
A Memorial Gathering in Jim's honor will be held Sunday from 2:00-4:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's honor may be directed to Mother Marianne's West Side Kitchen online at https://mmwsk.org. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend James' funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Monday morning at 11:00 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church where his Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered with Military Honors conferred by the U.S. Navy.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019