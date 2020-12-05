1/1
James C. Potter
James C. Potter 1951 - 2020
BARNEVELD - James C. Potter, 69, passed away on December 4, 2020, at the Waterville Residential Care Facility, after a courageous 7 year battle with Alzheimer's.
James was born on August 22, 1951, to James and Josephine Potter. He was a 1969 graduate of Poland Central School and attended Morrisville State College. On June 19, 1977, he was united in marriage to Teresa L. Hudon, a blessed union of 23 years.
James was a very talented crane and heavy equipment operator for nearly 40 years, working at Eastern Rock, Buck Construction and Tioga. He was an avid hunter and golfer, both hobbies he enjoyed with his brother-in-law and best friend, Lee Crowther. He was a longtime member of Glass Hill Golf Club and a huge NY Yankees and Giants fan. James was a lifelong Republican, however this year he voted Democrat via absentee ballot from GA. His quick witted sense of humor and infectious smile will be missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his two children, Michele (Steven) Buck, of New Hartford and Dave (Rebecca) Hudon, of Clinton; his sister, Joanne (Floyd) Covey, of Cold Brook; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the staff at the Vermont Memory Clinic, Bennington, VT, Brookdale Assisted Living, Clinton and Waterville Residential Care, for their compassion and dedicated care.
There will be no calling hours and a celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., Boonville, NY.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trainor Funeral Home
143 Schuyler Street
Boonville, NY 13309
(315)942-2233
