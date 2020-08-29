James C. Sheaffer 1942 - 2020
WHITESBORO - James (Jim) C. Sheaffer, 77, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford.
Jim was born on September 29, 1942, in Nevada, OH and was the son of the late Nelson Sheaffer and Dorothy (Spiegel) Sheaffer.
Subsequent to graduation from high school, Jim went on to earn his B.A. Degree from Ashland College, his Master's Degree from Miami University of Ohio and his PhD from Indiana University.
Jim was a professor at Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC) for 33 years, sharing his love of chemistry while teaching many chemistry-related courses to science, nursing and criminal justice students. Jim most recently lived in Whitesboro, NY and prior to that, resided in South Trenton, NY.
He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and retired professor who enjoyed spending time with his family. In the last several years, he devoted many hours to stamp collecting and was a member of the Greater Utica Stamp Club.
On June 13, 1963, Jim married Stella Bergoon in Jeromesville, OH, who survives him. He is also survived by his daughter, Jenny Sheaffer and her husband, Joe Jankowski; his son, John Sheaffer and his wife, Chitsana Sheaffer; five grandchildren Brendan Sheaffer and his finacee, Ashley Klumbach, Penelope (Penny) Jankowski, Aiden Sheaffer, Matilda (Matty) Jankowski and Roman Sheaffer; two great-grandchildren, Carson Sheaffer and Callie Sheaffer; his brother, Dan Sheaffer and his wife, Lynn; and a niece, nephews and cousins.
According to Jim's wishes, there will be no calling hours and the funeral service will be private and limited to immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com
