James "Jimmy" C. Zenobio 1964 - 2019

UTICA - Mr. James "Jimmy" C. Zenobio, 54, of Utica, passed away, unexpectedly, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his home, with his loving family by his side.

Jimmy was born in Utica, on May 28, 1964, the son of Pasquale and Mary Lou (Gagnon) Zenobio and received his education in Utica schools. On July 19, 2015, Jimmy was united in marriage with the love of his life, Theresa Marie Hoyle. For many years, Jimmy was owner and operator of Monk's pizzeria in Utica. He enjoyed hunting, camping, cars and was a member of St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church in Utica. He was also a huge animal lover, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.

Jimmy is survived by his beloved wife, Theresa; three sons and one daughter-in-law, Justin and Alison Jennings, Anthony Jennings and his fiancé, Desiree Tardy and Nicholas Jennings and Moriah VanDusen; a cherished grandson, Greysen and a second grandson on the way; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Kim Zenobio and Greg Baranowski and Heather and Bo Korzeniowski; a sister-in-law, Cheryl Zenobio; nieces and nephews, Kris, Danielle and Tony, Alexx, John, Jayana, Alyssa, David, Jocelyn, Noah, Antonio, Michael, Shawn and George; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Nancy Adkins and Joe Boris, Lynn and Pete Afinowich and Kim and Mike Hajjar; and special friends, Eddy Smith, Dennis Bonney and Robbie Sprague. Also surviving are his aunt and uncle, Sharon and Ed Gagnon, whom Jimmy shared a special relationship with; as well as several additional aunts, uncles, cousin and many friends from Monk's, too numerous to mention. He was predeceased by his parents, Pasquale and Mary Lou; brother, Patrick Zenobio; niece, Brandi Zenobio; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry and Sharon Hoyle.

Jimmy's funeral will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica and 10:00 at St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. His Rite of Committal and Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Yorkville. Calling hours for family and friends are Friday from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

Those wishing to make a donation, in Jimmy's memory, please consider the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Jimmy's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Jen Schrader, the nursing staff at the Hobart St. Clinic, Debbie, Becky, Sweet D and Dr. Wassel, for the wonderful care and compassion you provided to him over the years. Also, a special thank you to the dedicated members of the Utica Fire Department and the dedicated officers from the Utica Police Department, for all the care you provided to Jimmy and kindness you showed his entire family during the most difficult time.

