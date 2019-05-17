|
James Caldwell 1947 - 2019
OMAHA - James passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on May 14, 2019 in Omaha, NE.
A talented fisherman, James enjoyed camping, vacationing and spending time with his family. James was a people-person known for his unique sense of humor, caring nature and his devotion to his family and friends. James always knew how to light up a room with laughter and he will be deeply missed by those who knew him.
James was born in Utica, NY and attended high school at Utica Free Academy. After high school, James enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served his country in the Vietnam War. James worked for thirty years and retired from the US Postal Service in Utica, where he developed many special relationships with his coworkers.
James was a proud veteran of the US Marines Corps and in the US Army Reserves. He served in the Vietnam War and was an active member of the Whitesboro American Legion and Vietnam Veteran of America Utica, NY Chapter 994.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Josephine Caldwell of Utica, NY. A dedicated husband, father and grandfather, James leaves behind his wife, Sandy, of Oriskany, NY; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Nick Bassett, of Rome, NY; daughter, Krystina Caldwell and partner, Jeff, of Oriskany, NY; daughter, Jennifer Caldwell and fiancé, Rodney, of Rome, NY; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Leah Caldwell, of Omaha, NE; sister, Joanne Milbyer, of Cicero, NY; brother, Mark Caldwell, of Utica, NY; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Robin Caldwell, of Yorkville, NY; and sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ellen and James Wing, of Marcy, NY. James also leaves behind six grandchildren, Shaye, Brycen, Gage, Jace, Natalie and Ryan, whom he cherished and loved so much.
With many friends from all walks of life, James had a special bond with his lifelong childhood friend, Tony Raffule and fellow veteran, Neil Fovel, with whom he kept a close relationship until his passing.
The family would like to send a special thanks and gratitude to the doctors, physicians and nursing staff of the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital for the excellent care of James during his final months.
There will be a Memorial Mass for James at St. Joseph-St. Patrick Catholic Church at 702 Columbia St., Utica, NY 13502 on Monday, May 20th at 11 a.m. All family and friends are welcome to attend to honor James and his life.
Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha, NE 68124.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 17 to May 18, 2019