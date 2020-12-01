James Charles Hazeltine, Sr. 1968 - 2020
WHITESBORO - James C. "Big Jim" Hazeltine, Sr., 52, of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully, November 29, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, with his family by his side.
He was born, March 24, 1968, in New Hartford, a son of Samuel A. and Dorothy Head Hazeltine. Jim was raised locally and attended Whitesboro Schools. A certified HVAC technician, Mr. Hazeltine owned and operated Hazeltine Heating and Contracting and passed on the skills of his trade to many members of his family. He loved the outdoors, including boating, fishing and camping, especially at TAGA-SOKE. He enjoyed athletics and coached soccer and football. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Jim was a member of St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro.
Survivors include, his fiancée, Jerrilyn Curriere, of Whitesboro; children, Victoria Hazeltine and Azeir Thomas, Albany, Jayme Hazeltine and William Phillips, Canastota, James Charles Hazeltine, Jr. and Bernice Robinson, Albany, Amanda Mackey and husband, Jeff, Whitesboro and Gerald (Scoop) Testa, Whitesboro; grandchildren, Edward Clark, and William Jr., Connor James and Declyn Phillips; sisters and brother, Debra Hazeltine, Rena Hazeltine, Kim Chapple, Joe Hazeltine and Sandy Hazeltine; his best friend, Janet L. Herbowy; the mother of his children, Candace Johnstone; and many special nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and close friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Samuel Hazeltine and Dorothy and Harry Stephens; grandparents, Joseph and Zerena Head and Lambert (Walt) and Ethel Hazeltine; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank Whitesboro Fire Dept. and the ICU nursing staff, especially nurses Stacey and Andrea.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, 11:30 a.m., at St. Paul's Church, 16 Park Ave., Whitesboro. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday (today), 4:00-8:00 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Facemasks must be worn, contact tracing and social distancing must be complied with.
Messages of sympathy and memories may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com
.